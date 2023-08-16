Warming Up Next Week
The dog days of summer will be barking pretty loud this weekend & early next week, as highs are soaring well above-average, into the upper 80s. This weekend could see our first official 90° or better day throughout the area, with the last official 90° occurring on September 20, 2022. Humidity will soar as well, making it feel even hotter, with heat index values well into the triple digits through the weekend. Look for the dog days of summer to continue into the first part of next week as well. This warm & humid stretch will be dry unfortunately as well.