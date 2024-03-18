Tuesday: Warmest Day of the Week

Fittingly, the first day of Spring 2024 will be the day that feels most like Spring this week. It will not be as warm as we were last week though. Highs top out in the upper-40s and low-50s. If clouds from the overnight stick around too long, temperatures will drop by a few degrees. Regardless, it will be a sizeable jump from the 30s of the weekend and Monday.

Winds will be breezy again out of the northwest (another element that will keep us from warming up). Because of how breezy the winds will be and the ongoing low humidity, an elevated fire risk will return. Don’t count out some Red Flag Warnings popping up.