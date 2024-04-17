Tuesday rainfall recap

We did not end up having any severe weather Tuesday. The closest it got was some severe thunderstorms got up to Franklin and Butler Counties. There was also some pea-sized hail reported in Albert Lea from a cell that passed through around 5-6 PM.

Freeborn and Fillmore Counties had the highest official rainfall reports. There were no reports from Winnebago, Worth, and Floyd Counties. Although there were some roads flooded in Charles City, implying totals in excess of 1.5-2″. Communities up around and north of Highway 14 consistently saw the lowest rainfall totals, but still enough to help drought conditions.