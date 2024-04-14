Tuesday: Best chance for showers and thunderstorms

Drought conditions should continue to improve after another system moves through on Tuesday. Rain is expected on and off throughout the majority of the day.

Later in the day Tuesday (most likely around 6-9 or 6-10 PM) is a time where we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms, with strong winds being the primary threat. Odds for severe weather are greater to our south in southern Iowa, Missouri, and other states further south. Earlier showers will make it difficult for our area specifically to build the necessary energy for strong to severe thunderstorms to take place. Things could change though.

It is early to tell exactly how much rain we are going to get, but coverage will be area-wide.