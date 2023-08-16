Timing Out Wednesday Night’s Storms
Our next chance for storms will rumble through late Wednesday evening/night, as a cold front sweeps through the area. A few storms could be strong, possibly severe, with large hail & damaging wind the primary concerns. Pockets of heavy rain at times will be possible as well for some, not all unfortunately. And once we are past this storm chance, we are looking at another string of warm & dry days ahead, with our next opportunity for rain holding off until the middle of next week.