The Heat Is On!

This is going to be the hottest stretch of weather we have had all year, and therefore, for quite some time. Starting today, highs are heading back into the 90s, with middle 90s possible today & Wednesday, soaring to the upper 90s Thursday, and the low 90s Friday.

Heat Index values are soaring as well, into the triple digits at times, especially Wednesday, Thursday, and possibly again Friday, ranging from 100-105° for these three days. Please remember your extreme heat safety tips: Stay hydrated, limit time outside, take frequent cool-down breaks, wear light clothing (fitting & colors), limit your pet’s time outside, and never leave anyone (human or pet) unattended in a vehicle for any length of time!

Rain chances continue to dot the forecast going forward, with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible later this evening/tonight. A few could be strong/severe once again (like what we saw over parts of Dodge & Steele Counties Monday), with hail & wind the primary threats.

A better opportunity for storms comes later Thursday evening, then again Friday afternoon/evening. These storms will be watched closely once again for a few strong/severe ones, with wind & hail the primary threats.