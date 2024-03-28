Temperatures trending upward, few precipitation chances into next week

Cool air will linger through Thursday with more mild temperatures arriving as the week ends.

Highs on Thursday will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s despite the sunshine. An areas with still some snow on the ground will likely see the cooler temperatures.

Clouds will build on Friday with a jump in temperatures into the low 50s. A weak system will pass through late Friday evening which may produce a few light showers. However, some places may stay dry.

Temperatures dial back a bit into the 40s for highs on Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Another weak system will bring the chance for a light shower on Easter Sunday. A stronger storm will organize in the plains on Monday bringing another chance for rain, however the latest trends are pushing that storm further south out of the area.