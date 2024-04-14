Sunny Sunday, storms arrive in a couple days

Sunday is basically a repeat of Saturday, just a little cooler and without the cells of rain that developed Saturday evening and tracked around I-90 for a couple hours. Monday is also trending clear and a little bit cooler, with highs in the low to mid-70s. A few communities up around Highway 14 might not hit 70°.

Then we get to Tuesday… big changes coming here. Rain will be in the forecast for the whole day. Some communities will get over an inch of rain, with the possibility for even higher totals depending on how individual cells end up tracking. The cost is that we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening; should it get to this point, all threats are possible. No Alert Day is being added yet, but that could change if there is a northerly shift of the incoming system.

Temperatures fall hard in the second half of the work week. By Wednesday, most of us are in the 50s. Then, we struggle to hit 50° by next weekend. Morning temperatures in this timeframe are slated to be right around the freezing point. We do warm up afterwards the following week.