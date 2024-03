Sunshine will once again rule the sky as the weekend comes to a close.

High pressure situated over the Midwest will keep the quiet weather going through the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Sunday will start cold as temperatures will be near or in the low 20s early in the morning.

However, a full day of sunshine and a light southerly wind will help boost high temperatures to near or in the low 50s which is well above average for early March.