Sunday Rain: Two Rounds

Friday and Saturday featured sunny skies and were good days to get outside (despite the gusty winds of Saturday).

On Sunday, everything changes. It starts quickly too. Two rounds of showers are in the forecast on Sunday; the first will arrive overnight into the morning hours and the second will most likely occur after sunset into Sunday morning.

Rainfall totals are expected to top out around 1/2″ or so with the highest totals up by Highway-14 most likely. If some more consistent rain that’s forecasted north of our area shifts south, that will increase rainfall for us. Most of the rainfall wraps up by the morning commute on Monday, but a couple showers could still linger.