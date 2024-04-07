Sunday night showers

The first round of rain took place earlier today during the morning hours and also sneaked into the early afternoon as well. Round two will be occurring the rest of Sunday evening. Rainfall totals will not be much, but these showers will provide some much needed drought relief.

You may hear occasional thunder or see some lightning here and there in these showers too. These cells originated in central Iowa and carried a severe threat through the afternoon. In our area, we do not have nearly enough energy for a severe weather threat to continue thanks to showers from Sunday morning stabilizing us at the surface. There will be a little energy to work with, but not much.

By 1-2 AM Monday morning, our best chances for rain are over.