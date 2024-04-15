Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Heads up for the potential of strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon through evening.

A storm system is moving out of Colorado and headed our direction for Tuesday.

There is a likelihood of showers and thunderstorms through the day, starting in the morning. Morning showers and thunderstorms, if any, will be more “garden variety”.

The chance of stronger to severe storms is more likely in the afternoon to evening. The primary modes of any severe storms Tuesday will be with damaging wind and hail.

There is a possibility of some tornadoes, especially in central and eastern Iowa, but the chance in north Iowa is not zero.

