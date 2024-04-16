Strong storms possible Tuesday; showers likely through midweek, turning cooler

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Tuesday as a dynamic storm system moves through the area. Showers will linger through Wednesday with much cooler weather expected by the end of the week.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning before moving out by lunchtime. However, a few showers may linger into the afternoon before a stronger wave arrives during the late afternoon and evening with more showers and thunderstorms some of which may be strong to severe especially near and south of the Minnesota/Iowa state line.

Heavy rainfall is likely with much of the area expected to receive 1-2″. Higher amounts are possible where thunderstorms develop and track.

Large hail is the main threat; however some storms may produce strong wind gusts. There is a tornado threat too which will be tied to where a warm front lays out. It’s possible that the front makes it as far north as the state line. A higher tornado threat is further south into Iowa.

Tuesday will be a windy day with gusts up to 45 mph at times. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 7:00 PM.

A few showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout Tuesday night with showers likely Wednesday morning before the main energy lifts out.

Another system may bring some more light rain to the area on Thursday.

High temperatures will be near or in the low 60s on Tuesday followed by 50s from Wednesday to Friday and 40s likely on Saturday.