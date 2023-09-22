Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon & evening
Our next round of storms will rumble through Saturday and Sunday, with severe weather a possibility Saturday afternoon/evening. The better threat for severe weather Saturday will be around and after 4 PM, with large hail and damaging wind the primary threats. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out however, due to the nature of the strong wind potential. Heavy rain will carry over Saturday night, however this will damper our severe threats for Sunday.