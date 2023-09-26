Sound the fog horn! Areas of dense fog this morning!

We are starting out our Tuesday very foggy throughout the Weather First Area, especially locations closest to I-35. Visibility will be as low as 1/4 of a mile or less at times, with the drop in visibility sneaking up quickly on you. Go slow & keep the headlights on. We do have a DENSE FOG ADVISORY in place from the I-35 corridor east to HWY 52 & HWY 63, until 9 AM Tuesday.

Clouds will stay put Tuesday & Wednesday, along with a few light showers & embedded rumbles of thunder. Not much rain is expected each day, around a tenth or two-tenths of an inch will be possible. After Wednesday, we are seeing sunshine return to the forecast, with this trend lasting through the weekend.

Temperatures are struggling with the clouds and rain, as highs stay in the middle to upper 60s over the next couple of days. The sunshine returning Thursday will help our highs return to the lower 70s. A few locations may feel the lower 80s over the weekend.