Solar eclipse viewing may be spoiled by clouds, rain Monday

A storm system that will bring rain to the area on Sunday will slowly meander through the area on Monday leading to the chance of additional showers and clouds which may spoil viewing of the solar eclipse.

The ABC 6 Weather First area is not in the path of totality which is located further south and east.

There is better agreement between weather models of tracking the storm system from northern Iowa into southeast Minnesota into Monday. Some breaks in the clouds can’t be ruled out by the time the eclipse starts, but that may a bit optimistic. The best chance for any viewing might be further south into central and southern Iowa.

The eclipse will start at approximately 12:48 PM with max eclipse happening at approximately 2:02 PM with 78-81% of the sun being covered before finally ending at approximately 3:15 PM.