Solar Eclipse View prospects looking grim locally

If you are looking to stay in southern Minnesota or northern Iowa for the Solar Eclipse, odds are it will be tough to see it (if you even can).

The slow moving system that will deliver rain Sunday and early Monday will be moving out. While some clearing will aim to take place during the afternoon and evening Monday, it is trending that it will be too little too late to check out the eclipse. If you wanted to see it, you have a better chance to see it in southern Iowa south of I-80 or in Illinois.