Snow returns Thursday with another round late weekend

Winter is back on the table across the ABC 6 Weather First area with a couple rounds of snow expected over the next several days.

A vigorous clipper system will bring some snow to the area on Thursday. Some light snow is possible late Thursday afternoon with the bulk of snow arriving late in the evening and overnight into Friday. Roads will become snow covered leading to slippery travel especially for the Friday morning commute, therefore Friday morning will be an ALERT DAY.

Snow will taper off Friday morning. Most of the area will receive 2-4″ of snow.

Another storm is set to move in late Saturday night bringing another round of snow to the area lasting into Sunday before warmer temperatures arrive changing snow to rain on Monday.

There are still uncertainties regarding the storm, but snow accumulations are looking likely. Further details will be ironed out in the days ahead.