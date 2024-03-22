Snow ends Friday morning with more coming this weekend

A clipper system passing through the region Friday morning is the first of two storms that will bring snow to the ABC 6 Weather First area this weekend.

Snow will gradually end Friday morning as the system passes to the east. Snow covered roads will make for a tricky morning commute, however road conditions should greatly improve as the day moves along.

Clouds will clear Friday evening with a sunny start to Saturday before clouds build back in ahead of another stronger storm that will impact the area beginning Saturday night.

Snow will develop late Saturday and continue through Sunday with accumulations likely. There is still some uncertainty in the storm track which will play a role and determine where the heaviest snow occurs.

Temperatures will warm by Monday as snow changes to rain. The storm will lift to the northeast of the area by Tuesday sweeping a cold front through the area with rain changing back to snow.

Expect details to be ironed out on this storm heading into the weekend.