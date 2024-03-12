Sharply colder weather expected this weekend

The mild stretch of record-breaking weather will be coming to end later this week as it’ll be replaced by sharply colder Canadian air as temperatures return to near average.

A storm system will pass through the area on Thursday followed by temperatures cooling off heading into the weekend.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 40s due to the clouds and threat of rain. Temperatures will get a bit of a bump on Friday with highs near 50° before turning colder on Saturday with highs back in the 40s.

A sharp cold front will slide through Saturday night bringing in much colder Canadian air as high temperatures on St. Patrick’s Day may not get out of the 30s which is near average for mid March.

High temperatures will remain chilly heading into next week with 30s expected on Monday before moderating into the 40s through the middle of the week.