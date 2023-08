(ABC 6 News) – It’s a celebration of STEM Day at the Great Minnesota Get-Together! The Weather First Team will present two Weatehr Labs in St. Paul.

The Weather Labs will occur on day one of the Minnesota State Fair, on Thursday, August 24th. The first show is at 11:00 a.m. and the second at 1:15 p.m. Both shows will take place on the STEM Day Stage near the grandstands.

You won’t want to miss out on the fair fun and education presented by Whimsy!