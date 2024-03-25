Rain turning to snow; this storm system will affect us through Tuesday

The storm system that dropped around a half foot of snow Sunday is still spinning over the region and will begin to lose its grip on us late Tuesday. Occasional showers will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning before colder air moves in and forces a transition to a wintry mix and snow.

With temperatures cooling down a bit Monday night, there will be areas of fog along with rain into daybreak on Tuesday. Our high Tuesday will occur early in the day with temperatures on a decline through the course of Tuesday. Rain will transition to a wintry mix, then snow, Tuesday morning and additional, minor accumulations of snow are likely. There may be some locations receiving a light coating up to 2″ of snow in parts of southeast Minnesota. Less is expected in Iowa, but it will still be colder, windy, and wintry. I also expect we’ll see areas of ice on Tuesday due to the mix of precipitation in addition to temperatures dropping below freezing.

Cold air will stick around through Wednesday. Highs will remain below the freezing mark Wednesday, feeling a bit more like late February than late March. Later this week, temperatures will begin to slowly climb, hitting the upper 30s to about 40 degrees Thursday. A few, brief showers are possible Friday with more cloud cover and highs back into the lower 50s.