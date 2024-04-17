Rain chances continue through Thursday followed by cooldown into weekend

Rain chances will continue Wednesday morning and again heading into Thursday will much cooler temperatures to follow heading into the weekend.

The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms and some severe weather to parts of the area on Tuesday, will meander across the area leading to some showers through Wednesday morning.

Another system will move in late Wednesday night toward daybreak on Thursday bringing another round of rain especially during the morning hours. Colder air building in later in the day along with some afternoon instability may be enough to spark a few isolated showers or sprinkles.

High temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s with much cooler weather heading into the weekend with highs in the 40s on Friday and Saturday before the 50s and 60s return on Sunday and Monday.

Night lows Friday and Saturday will likely dip below freezing so anyone who planted early should take precaution.