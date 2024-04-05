Quiet start to the weekend with rain arriving Sunday

The weekend will get off to a quiet start, however it’ll end differently as a storm system passes through leading to rain.

High pressure which will dominate the weather on Friday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures, will push to the east on Saturday with a low pressure system approaching from the west leading to a tight pressure gradient resulting in gusty winds up to 30 mph at times.

Saturday will also be a pleasant day with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Clouds will build on Saturday night as the storm system approaches with rain likely developing around daybreak Sunday morning.

Showers are expected to become more scattered during the afternoon and evening before the center of the storm approaches with more likely Sunday night. Most areas will receive around 0.75″ or less.

The wind will also remain blustery on Sunday with gusts up to 35 mph at times.