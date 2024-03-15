Quiet, comfortably cool weather persists into next week

The overall weather pattern will be fairly quiet into next week along with comfortably cool early spring-like temperatures.

Sunshine returns for Friday with mild high temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s. A cold front will slide through Friday night bringing clouds, blustery winds and slightly cool temperatures for Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

An additional cold front slides through Saturday night which will bring in some much colder air as high temperatures on Sunday for St. Patrick’s Day will only be in the mid 30s. A blustery northwest wind will lead to wind chills (feels-like) in the teens and 20s throughout the day.

The chilly weather carries over into Monday with highs in the 30s.

Temperatures will get a boost heading through the middle of the week with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

A couple of weather systems may bring precipitation back to the area towards the second half of next week, however being several days away, there are many uncertainties regarding the evolution of those systems. Details will be ironed out as we get closer.