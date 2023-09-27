Passing showers continue today

Patchy fog will start out our Wednesday, with cloudy skies mixing in a little sun now and then. A few showers will be possible now and then as well, but like the last two days, any rain will remain light. The clouds will keep high temperatures in the upper 60s once again.

Temperatures are back in the lower 70s Thursday, thanks to more in the way of sunshine. This will be the continuing trend for the rest of the week, with middle to upper 70s Friday.

Highs are back in the upper 70 to lower 80 range over the weekend, as we wrap up September Saturday, and start October Sunday. Late-season warmth will continue early next week with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Long-range models are showing signs of a little more rain moving in for the middle of next week.