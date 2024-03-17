Not feeling as much like Spring this week

The mild weather that has dominated the past couple months will not be as prominent this week. We have already gotten a hint of it with a relatively chilly St. Patrick’s Day. It will get “warmer” heading into the work week, but not by much for the most part.

Some early clouds and clearing up skies on Monday will allow us to get warmer, but most of us are expected stay in the mid to upper-30s. The only day with anything close to 50s is Tuesday.

A couple flurries have been spotted this weekend. There is a very small chance you may see a couple of those flurries Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we will have to wait until Thursday evening when an Alberta Clipper is set to pass through before the Friday morning commute. Totals are still all over the place on this one, but there is potential for a few inches.

A larger, more complex system is also in the forecast about a week out. Once again, we will have a better idea on the impacts here closer to when it arrives.