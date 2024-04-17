Next storm to bring rain Thursday

A storm system over the northern Rockies on Wednesday morning will traverse through the central part of the country before arriving on Thursday morning bringing another round of rain to the area.

Rain will likely develop overnight sometime after 3:00 AM and continue through the Thursday morning hours before wrapping up by lunchtime. Much of the area will see less than 0.50″.

Colder air will build in behind the system and combined with some afternoon instability, a few isolated showers or sprinkles are possible Thursday afternoon.

The wind will also be much lighter than the last few days.