Near to below average temperatures expected over the next several days

A cooler than average weather pattern will lead to below average temperatures over the next several days.

A cold front will pass through on Thursday ahead of some morning rain. Colder air will begin to surge southward out of Canada which will keep temperatures well below average through the weekend.

High temperatures will go from the low 50s on Thursday to mid-to-upper 40s for both Friday and Saturday. Morning low temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will likely be below freezing with some upper 20s possible which for anyone who may have planted already this spring, they would need to take precautions in protecting plants, flowers, etc.

Temperatures will bounce back to near average on Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and near 60° on Monday which is slightly above average.

Another system will target the area Monday and Tuesday leading to more rain chances followed by temperatures taking a hit back to near or below average with highs in the 50s.