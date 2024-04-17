More clouds and showers to come

With severe weather staying out of our area and a ton of rainfall, the last two days have been very helpful in turning around our drought conditions. Due to how far behind we are (especially in northern Iowa) drought conditions will not be eliminated everywhere. Nonetheless, it still helped out.

We’re not done with rain either. There is more light rain in the forecast Thursday morning on the commute. Totals will stay under 1/2″ of rain here, but it will continue to help with drought conditions. Any strong to severe storms will stay WAY south of our area this time around.

Temperatures will cool even further than they already have heading into this weekend, with highs in the 40s both Friday and Saturday before we finally bounce back on Sunday. Another round of rain arrives late Monday through early Tuesday. After this round of rain, we’re back in the 60s again.