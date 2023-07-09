Monday Night Rain Still Plausible

We are still looking at storms in the forecast late Monday evening. While we are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather, a more favorable environment is expected further northeast. The cold front passes through communities like Red Wing and Eau Claire first before passing through Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea, etc.

Without much cloud cover throughout the day Monday, that will allow plenty of energy to build up, but plenty of it will be used up further north of our area. By the time storms develop locally, we won’t have as much energy to work with locally. Severe weather is not likely in our area as a result. If we get severe weather, we would most likely only see one or two warnings come in.

The cold front moves through overnight, and that is the end of that round of rain. Some of us will miss out on rain, and those who get it will likely fall short of 1/3″ of rain by Tuesday morning.