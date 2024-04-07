Monday 4-8-24: Still cloudy and isolated showers

Rain chances on Monday will be lower overall than on Sunday. The center of low pressure where most of the rain from the second round of Sunday’s showers will be north of us. Our best chance would be during the evening as more rain potentially wraps around from the back of the system. However, the bulk of the rain will take place before most people drive into work Monday morning.

We could have some clearing of the clouds for the Solar Eclipse Monday afternoon. Although, skies are expected to be MUCH more clear down towards Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and I-80. Even Illinois has a better chance for having some clearing. Should we get enough clearing (odds are in northern Iowa) it would allow us to catch the Solar Eclipse before our best chance for showers on Monday later in the evening.

With less rain in the forecast, temperatures will warm back up into the 50s. With a little clearing most likely in northern Iowa, that will allow some communities to hit 60°. The gusty winds that were everywhere this weekend will calm down as our rain chances wrap up.