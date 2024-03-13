Mild Wednesday with near record temperatures

The mild weather that has gripped the area over the last few days will come to an end after one more day of near record high temperatures.

High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 60s with some places flirting with 70° on Wednesday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds.

Records for Rochester, Austin, Albert Lea and Mason City will once again be in jeopardy for the third straight day.

Cooler weather settles in the rest of the week following a storm system that will bring the chance of rain to the area on Thursday.