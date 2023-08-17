Heat & Humidity Return Big-Time This Weekend

The Weather First Team continues to track a big warm-up heading our way for the weekend, as a broad ridge of high pressure moves in and stalls out over the area. This will mean highs are soaring well into the upper 80s starting Saturday, possibly even the lower 90s through the weekend, which means we may finally see our first official 90° day out at the Rochester International Airport. Humidity will be on the up & up unfortunately as well, meaning we are looking at several days with heat index values in the 90s easily, possibly as hot as the triple digits both Saturday & Sunday. The warmth looks to carry over into the first half of next week. Be sure to stay cool, safe, & hydrated during this stretch, again lasting into the first half of next week!