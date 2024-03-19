Happy Spring Equinox! Just in time, some wintry weather on the way

After a mostly spring-like winter, a taste of winter is on the way in the first week of Spring. A batch of cold air is moving in for Wednesday, and a clipper will bring some snow to the region Thursday night. Another storm system looks to arrive late in the weekend to start of next week, also with a mix of snow and rain.

Winds will be strong out of the northwest through Wednesday, and temperatures will struggle to exceed the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon. Despite the cold air, there will still be plenty of sunshine Wednesday along with a colder, gusty wind.

The clipper moving through Thursday night to early Friday morning looks to bring some of us a shovel-able snow. The big question mark is to where the higher (>1″) snow sets up. At this point, anything received would be helpful given the current condition of our drought. The system moving through Sunday into Monday, whether rain or snow, also looks to be helpful in regards to delivering some moisture.

The general trend in temperatures for the next 7-10 days is for near or below normal highs, mainly in the 30s, with overnight lows in the teens and 20s.