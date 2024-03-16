Gusty winds & cooler temperatures

With the first day of astronomical Spring less than a week away and the mild Winter that we had, one could easily assume we would keep mostly 40s and 50s. That will not be the case in the next week or so.

The rest of Saturday will feature clearing clouds, a process that continues just past sunset. Then, some more clouds will pepper skies overnight. It won’t keep us from dropping into the low-20s. Sunday features more gusty winds out of the north and northwest along with partial cloud cover. Highs only top off in the low to mid-30s on Sunday. If we end up with extra cloud cover, that will keep some of us in the 20s all day. These gusty winds and low humidity will create another day with an elevated fire risk.

We do get more mild weather eventually. High pressure tracks towards us the first half of the work week, giving us mostly clear skies Monday through Wednesday. Although Tuesday is the only day where 50s are possible.

By the second half of the work week, rain and snow chances pop up. There are two distinct waves: late Thursday and early Friday snow and then a rain/snow mix at the end of next weekend. It is too early to tell any totals with either round, so check back for more updates on these.