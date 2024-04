We had a Red Flag Warning in place for part of our area on Saturday thanks to low humidity and gusty winds. We will not have low humidity on Sunday thanks to a couple rounds of showers. The gusty winds, on the other hand, will not be going away.

Winds remain gusty all day Sunday and into Monday morning. Expect limited visibility on roads while the rain is taking place. Once this system is out of our area, that is when winds will calm down.