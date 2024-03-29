Few chances for rain with near average temperatures in the days ahead

Temperatures will remain close to average for late March as a couple of weak weather systems will pass through the area over the next few days leading to small chances for rain.

The first system tracks through Friday evening into the early overnight hours of Saturday leading to a small chance for a brief shower or sprinkles.

The second will pass through on Easter Sunday leading to another small chance for a shower late in the day and mainly near and south of I-90.

A stronger storm system will arrive on Monday leading to another chance for rain. However, there are still differences in the track of the system which will play a big role in how much and where any rain will most likely fall along with the temperatures which if they’re cold enough, could lead to a wintry mix, or snow.

Temperatures will go from the low 50s on Friday to the 40s through the weekend which is near average.