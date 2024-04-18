Early next week rain chance

A storm system is looking to bring a quick hitting round of rain to the area early next week.

Moisture will increase on Monday on the heels of a southerly wind with rain developing sometime late afternoon or evening as the system approaches.

The storm looks to track across south-central Minnesota late Monday and exiting the area by early Tuesday morning. Some wraparound rain is also possible Tuesday morning into the afternoon.

Warmer temperatures may be on the horizon. The latest extended temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has a high probability of above average temperatures as April comes to a close and May begins. The average high temperature during this period is in the low 60s with the average low in the upper 30s to lower 40s.