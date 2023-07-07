Drought Conditions Worsen
Our recent dry spell has continued the drought throughout the Weather First Area. As of Thursday’s newest drought monitor, about 98% of Minnesota & about 99% of Iowa are now experiencing drought conditions. It has been so dry in fact, parts of our area, all of Olmsted County even, are experiencing severe drought conditions. We have a few showers in the forecast Friday, with a few more rain opportunities next week as well. It won’t be anything major, but we will take what we can get!