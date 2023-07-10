Daily Storm Chances This Week
This is the kind of forecast we’ve been waiting a while for now, one with daily chances for rain. Unfortunately, a few of these rain chances will be accompanied by a few strong to severe storms, not what we need this far into the growing season! But the rain will be beneficial, especially for our farmers who have been dealing with dry fields for quite some time now. Rain chances return later Tuesday, lasting on & off throughout Wednesday, with a few more storms possible Thursday.