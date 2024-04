A storm system passing through the region will lead to rain Thursday morning before it pushes out of the area leading to a dry second half of the day.

Rain will be likely area wide until around lunchtime. Clouds will begin to break late in the afternoon and evening with a clear sky expected tonight into Friday morning.

It’ll be a breezy and cool day with winds gusting to around 25-30 mph at times.

High temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 50s.