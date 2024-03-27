Cold early Thursday, turning milder to wrap up the week

Colder, Canadian air has settled over the upper Midwest, keeping temperatures below average Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the teens Thursday morning before it warms up above freezing Thursday afternoon. There will still be a sky full of sunshine Thursday along with a light wind, making for a comfortably cool afternoon.

The end of the week and Easter weekend will have more of a spring feel with temperatures running closer to normal for this time of year. A few, brief showers are possible Friday, mainly after sunset. A few more scattered showers are possible Easter Sunday, but there will still be some sunshine. Our best chance of rain in the next 7-10 days is on the way for Monday. There may be some snow in the mix for some with the system Monday, although there are still questions on the track of that storm.

The warming trend will continue next week as highs return to the upper 40s Tuesday with more sunshine. Temperatures will return to the 50s Wednesday and look to stay there into the weekend of April 6th and 7th.