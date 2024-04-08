Cloudy, cool Monday with evening showers possible
Clouds will be around through the majority of Monday with some breaks possible which may allow glimpses of the solar eclipse, but the best chance for viewing is further south in central and southern Iowa.
Most of the day will be dry with wraparound moisture and energy from the storm that brought the rain Sunday and early Monday leading to the chance of additional showers Monday evening.
Clouds will keep temperatures cool with highs in the 40s and low 50s.