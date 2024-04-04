Clouds, rain may spoil solar eclipse viewing Monday

A solar eclipse will happen on Monday, and although the ABC 6 Weather First area is not in the path of totality, there will be the chance to view it, however the threat of clouds and rain may spoil the view.

A storm system will bring rain to the area on Sunday. Where that storm goes from there is still uncertain. Will it be close enough to produce rain and clouds or will be far away enough to give the area a glimmer of hope for viewing the eclipse?

Details will likely get ironed out heading into the weekend.

If clouds clear, the Weather First area will see a partial solar eclipse with the around 78-80% of the sun covered by the moon during max eclipse which will happen at approximately 2:02 PM.

The eclipse is expected to begin at approximately 12:48 PM and end at 3:15 PM.