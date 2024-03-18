Clipper system to bring snow Thursday

The week will be fairly quiet until late Thursday afternoon and evening as a quick hitting clipper system will bring the likelihood of snow to the ABC 6 Weather First area.

The clipper will dive southeast into the area sometime late Thursday afternoon with snow likely developing. Snow will continue before winding down overnight into Friday morning.

It’s still too early for numbers, but snow accumulation is looking likely across the area especially mostly in southeast Minnesota.

Snow accumulation numbers will be ironed most likely on Tuesday as more data pours in. Don’t put away those shovels just yet.