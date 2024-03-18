Chilly week ahead with snow chance late

Although spring will officially arrive on Tuesday, this week unfortunately will not feel very much like it.

The chilly air that gripped the area over the weekend will be around through Monday as high temperatures will only manage the 30s. A light wind will lead to wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The first day of spring is on Tuesday and it will be the warmest of the week with high temperatures near 50°. A cold front will slide through sometime Tuesday with colder air arriving on Wednesday as high temperature return to the 30s.

The chilly air will be around for Thursday with highs back in the 30s. A clipper system will dive southeast through the region late Thursday afternoon and evening leading to snow. Accumulations are looking likely, however still a bit too early on exact totals.

Temperatures will continue to run chilly with highs in the 30s on Friday carrying over into the weekend.

A larger storm system looks to cross the region this weekend carrying over into next week which may bring a variety of weather including rain, snow and wind. Further details will be ironed out as it gets closer.