Chilly, blustery St. Patrick’s Day

Chilly Arctic air will plunge south into the area behind a passing cold front leading to a chilly second half of the weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

A cold front will slide through the area on Saturday night with chilly air to follow.

High temperatures will only manage the mid-to-upper 30s on St. Patrick’s Day which is close to average for mid-March.

A blustery northwest wind gusting at times to 35 mph will lead to wind chills in the teens and single digits throughout the day.

Anyone looking to be outdoors to celebrate should dress accordingly and of course, don’t forget to wear green!