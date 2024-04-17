Brief cool down to end the week

Thanks to some gusty winds out of the northwest after our next chance of rain, we will be cooling into the 40s both Friday and Saturday. This will occur despite clearing skies heading into Friday.

With cooler temperatures and not as low of humidity forecasted as what we had last weekend, the fire risk will be lower. In addition, all the rain from this week will help drought conditions, and the decreasing drought conditions will help limit a fire risk too. If there was a day to watch for a fire risk, it would be Friday (lower humidity than Thursday without rain in the forecast plus more gusty winds).