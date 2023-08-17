Air Quality Lowers Once Again
A NW breeze on Thursday, followed by a broad area of high pressure Thursday night & Friday are typically a good thing to see in a weather forecast. However, this time for the Weather First Area, it won’t be, as the NW flow will bring back smoke & haze to the area. This in turn, is lowering our air quality area-wide going into the weekend. An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect until 11 PM Friday. This means folks who are in the risk categories should limit time outside the next two days!